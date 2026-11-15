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DSU hosts Salute to Veterans event, with a panel of veterans discussing what Veteran's Day means to them
By Michael Belcher,4 days ago
CLEVELAND, MS - Delta State University called veterans and their families to attend a Salute to Veterans program Saturday... saluting those who have served our country, and asking what Veteran's Day means to those it is meant to honor. The program included recognitions for veterans by branch of service, and...