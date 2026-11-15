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Anderson Police releases body camera footage in response to social media video
4 days ago
According to the Anderson Police Department, the clip spreading around on social media of the traffic stop captures only about 40 seconds — roughly 2% — of a nearly 29-minute encounter that took place on Tuesday, November 10. The traffic stop was made for unlawful window tint, but the department says the driver's history made this far from a routine situation.
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