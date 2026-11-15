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Game between Bill Belichick’s UNC and Louisville ends in a brawl
By Mike Florio,4 days ago
Saturday’s not alright for fighting. But a fight nevertheless happened at the end of the game between Louisville and Bill Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Hells. The Cardinals led, 16-14, with time ticking away. (UNC had a timeout remaining but hadn’t used it on the final Louisville drive, after a game-sealing interception.) Louisville received the snap and took a knee as the clock hit 15 seconds.