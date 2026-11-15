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Dribbles: Cavs sit their stars, find plenty of fight in stunning win over Mavericks
By Sam Amico,4 days ago
CLEVELAND — Random dribbles from the Cavaliers’ stunner of a 127-117 home win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. 1. Well, that was something. No Donovan Mitchell. No James Harden. No Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen or Peyton Watson. The Cavs sat their entire usual starting lineup, then went out and played one of their most enjoyable games of the season. Try figuring out this team.