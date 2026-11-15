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STINGRAYS FALL IN GAME TWO TO EVERBLADES, 3-1
4 days ago
ESTERO, FL - The South Carolina Stingrays dropped the second game of a two-game set with the Florida Everblades, 3-1, Saturday night at Hertz Arena. The loss was South Carolina’s first on the road this season, as the Stingrays won their previous four. Alex Gaffney opened the scoring for South Carolina for the second straight night, but his goal was the lone score for the Stingrays.