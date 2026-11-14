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Women’s Rugby Falls to Davenport in NIRA Semifinal Clash, 96-3
By Via West Chester University Athletics,,2 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. – The West Chester University women's rugby team (1-8) returned to action on Saturday morning in the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA) Division II Semifinals against top-seeded Davenport (5-3). The Golden Rams fell to the Panthers 96-3, bringing the fall 2026 15s season to a close. Nina McDowell (Mercersburg, Pa./Mercersburg) finished the scoring for West Chester and the match with a penalty kick in the waning seconds to make the score 96-3. "Today's loss was a tough loss against a really good Davenport team," said head coach Tony DeRemer . We enjoy the challenge of playing against...