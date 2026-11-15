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18-Wheeler vs ASP
By LivePD Dispatch,4 days ago
A massive 18-wheeler leads Arkansas law enforcement on a 75-mile pursuit along I-30, repeatedly ramming police vehicles and refusing to stop! As the truck barrels down the interstate at 70 mph, an Arkansas State Police sergeant pulls alongside it and fires 13 rifle rounds at its front tires, successfully blowing out both! Even with shredded tires, the semi keeps rolling for several more miles before finally coming to a stop.
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