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Women's Basketball Triumphant Against New Paltz
2 days ago
New York University women's basketball continues its hot start, defeating SUNY New Paltz 100-24 on Saturday, November 14, in the Paulson Center. The Violets came out aggressively, leading the Hawks 26-7 after the first quarter. NYU was active on the boards throught the first, tallying six offensive rebounds and out-rebounding their opponent 13-6. This dominance continued into the second quarter, with the Violets going on a 21-0 run that spanned from 6:16 in the first quarter to 6:37 in the second.