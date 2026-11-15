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No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU final score: Raleek Brown catches game-winning TD for 22-21 victory
By Wescott Eberts,4 days ago
In one of the biggest moments of his career, Arch Manning went and won it in his home state. Nothing about this weekend was ever going to be easy — going into Death Valley and attempting to beat the supremely talented No. 21 LSU Tigers at night in the sixth conference game in six weeks for the No. 6 Texas Longhorns, who have already secured wins against four other ranked opponents.