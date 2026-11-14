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WMU Earns No. 5 Seed for MAC Volleyball Championship
12 days ago
CLEVELAND – Following the conclusion of the regular season on Saturday night, the Mid-American Conference released the bracket for the 2026 MAC Volleyball Championship, which will be hosted by Ball State in Muncie, Ind., from Nov. 20-22. Western Michigan earned the No. 5 seed for the tournament, and will open play with a quarterfinal matchup against No. 4 seed Ball State on Friday at 4 pm.