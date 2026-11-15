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Hundreds attend annual free community meal hosted by Healing the Broken Hearted Ministries
By Vince Tweddell,4 days ago
Rev. Lawrence Thomas said he hopes the annual Thanksgiving community meal that his church hosted Saturday is a “sign of unity and community” in Henderson. “Families can come and just sit down and enjoy a good, hot meal together,” Thomas said about the fourth annual community Thanksgiving dinner held at the John F. Kennedy Center.
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