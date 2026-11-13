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Health advocates pack state Medicaid Advisory Committee to protest restrictions, work requirements
By Nebraska Examiner,10 days ago
LINCOLN — Bennett Martin Public Library staff had to bring in extra chairs for Nebraska’s Medicaid Advisory Committee meeting Thursday as guests flooded in to share their concerns about new restrictions on Medicaid. Roughly 50 attendees, many wearing red or white shirts bearing phrases like “We sow solidarity,...