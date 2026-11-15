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Port Priority didn't let a national flight grounding stop its first Melee tourney
By Olivia y05h1eggz Richman,4 days ago
The airport grounding couldn't have come at a worse time. C'mon, Port Priority DX is this weekend! And it has Super Smash Bros. Melee for the first time!. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a nationwide grounding on Friday, November 13. After air traffic control's old communication system overloaded and failed, no flights were allowed to depart from U.S. airports.