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3 men sentenced to prison for beating passenger on TriMet bus
By Carrie Gloeckner Rose,2 days ago
Three men who beat a TriMet bus rider last year have been sentenced to years in prison, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. The incident occurred on October 26, 2025, when a bus stopped at 141st Avenue and Southeast Stark Street in Portland, and three men, one of whom was smoking, attempted to board but were warned by the driver that they could not smoke on the bus.