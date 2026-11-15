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Prime Video Announces Duke Basketball Broadcast Team With Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy and John Wall
By Troy Anderson,4 days ago
Prime Video is getting into college basketball, and Amazon isn’t easing into the business with a couple of games nobody remembers by Christmas. The streaming service has announced its broadcast team for Prime College Hoops Showcase presented by Johnson & Johnson, a three-game Duke men’s basketball series beginning November 25, 2026.