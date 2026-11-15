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Pan’s Labyrinth Celebrates 20 Years With Guillermo del Toro-Supervised 4K UHD and Blu-ray Collector’s Editions
By Troy Anderson,4 days ago
Twenty years after Guillermo del Toro introduced audiences to a little girl, a mysterious faun, and one of the most disturbing dinner guests in fantasy cinema, Pan’s Labyrinth is getting another trip through the home entertainment market. This time, the Pale Man is arriving in 4K. Cineverse has announced...