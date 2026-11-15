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Coast Open: Eddie Brescher leads amateur challenge after consecutive 68s
By AmateurGolf.com Staff,4 days ago
Eddie Brescher returned a second consecutive 2-under 68 to remain prominent among the amateurs at the Coast Open, reaching 4-under 136 through 36 holes at Sunkist Country Club in Biloxi, Miss. The Hattiesburg Country Club representative shares fourth overall, five strokes behind professional leader Jacob Bergeron. Riley Barnett, representing Pearl...