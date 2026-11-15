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Incoming Democratic congressman faces sexual harassment investigation
By UPI,4 days ago
Nov. 14 (UPI) — House Democrats are investigating allegations that newly elected Ohio Rep. Brian Poindexter sexually harassed a female campaign worker, officials said Friday. The allegations surfaced days after Poindexter defeated Republican Rep. Max Miller in Ohio’s 7th Congressional District. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee hired an...