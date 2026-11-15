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Travelers rebook flights, seek rental cars after Atlanta airport cancellations
By Justin BergerWillie Daniely,4 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport spent Saturday rebooking or canceling trips after a nationwide ground stop Friday night disrupted flights. More than 600 flights were canceled at the airport Saturday, including more than 25 within a few hours late that night. Some...