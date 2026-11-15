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Don’t put the grill away yet: 7 foods that taste better grilled in the winter
By Emily Caldwell,4 days ago
As we shift into cooler weather, many of us are focused on holiday plans, football games, and the approaching cool winter air. Usually, we all rush to wheel our grills in for the season—but what if we didn’t? Ed Reilly, Chief Operations Officer at Monument Grill LLC, says it might be worth holding off on putting away the grill just yet—as shorter days and clearer skies can make fall and winter outdoor cooking even more enjoyable.