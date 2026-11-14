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First Ride: Triumph Thruxton 400
By Mike Seate,2 days ago
Story by Janacki Jitchotvisut Photos By Triumph USA. If you’re a shorter rider, then you probably already know the motorcycle struggles we face. As you gain experience and confidence, you’ll begin to find ways to make motorcycles that may seem out of reach fit you. The only problem there is that you have to build up that experience in the first place. That can be a challenge when bikes you’ve fallen in love with seem to make things slightly too difficult with their proportions.