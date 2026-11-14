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Cupid’s Career-High Not Enough as Volleyball Drops Regular Season Finale
12 days ago
BALTIMORE – Despite a career-high 14 kills from Kayden Cupid, Coppin State's volleyball team dropped its regular season finale at Morgan State, 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19) on Friday night at Hill Field House. The Eagles will eventer next week's MEAC Tournament as the top seed and finish the regular season at 21-9 overall and 12-2 in the MEAC while the Bears improve to 11-15 on the year and 10-4 in league play.