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New Friday The 13th Film Is Currently Filming And We Have Titles And Cast Details.
By Jason Parker,12 days ago
There has been a lot happening since it was officially announced yesterday that a brand-new Friday The 13th film is being produced. A funny thing happened after the announcement as our site was flooded with new tips about the movie and I went on a scavenger hunt for more details. It seems as though the new production has been secretly filming the new Jason affair under the veil of the release of the Crystal Lake series on Peacock.