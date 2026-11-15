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Chilly Weekend, Quiet Days Ahead
By Erica Collura,4 days ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Isolated sprinkles are possible into Sunday morning as we still have some moisture in the area. Other than a stray sprinkle, Sunday will be dry and mostly cloudy with temperatures a few degrees below normal. Highs will reach the upper 40s. A bit more sunshine my break out just before sunset. Temperatures will fall out of the 40s and into the 30s for the big game. Winds stay light, but it will be cold, so make sure to bundle up if your headed to see the Bengals beat the Steelers.