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The Primer: Week 10 Edition (2026 Fantasy Football)
By Derek Brown,13 days ago
CIN -3.5, O/U 49.5. These are no-brainer MUST starts. Here are players that should be in starting consideration for most fantasy teams. Since Week 7, Rico Dowdle has been the RB23 in fantasy points per game, averaging 15 touches and 71 total yards. In those two games, Dowdle has had a 45.9% snap rate, a 38.1% rushing share, and a 45% route share (10.9% target share). Among 51 qualifying backs, Dowdle is 11th in yards after contact per attempt and 29th in missed tackle rate. Dowdle is a strong flex at his floor, but he could easily be an RB2 again this week. Over their last five games, Cincy has allowed the third-highest explosive run rate, the fourth-highest rushing success rate, and the seventh-highest yards after contact per attempt.