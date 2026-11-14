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12 Pennsylvania Park Trips That Make Thanksgiving Weekend Worth Exploring
By Drew Wallace,4 days ago
A railroad bridge in Pennsylvania was once the longest railroad viaduct in the world. Today, part of it ends in a glass floor hanging over a gorge, and you can stand on it. That detail alone made me want to plan a trip. Then I learned the same state has a field of boulders you can hop across, a canyon people call a Grand Canyon, and a waterfall trail with more than 20 named falls.
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