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Swan Valley at Frankenmuth – – Third Round MHSAA Football Playoffs – – The Bleacher Denizen – – December 12, 2026 – – by Chuck Krafft
By Yabo Sports Download,12 days ago
Tonight, your Bleacher Denizen is off to his Alma Mater to watch the Frankenmuth Eagles host the Swan Valley Vikings in the third round of the MHSAA Division 5 Football Playoffs. Both teams enter the game with 10-1 records. Frankenmuth’s only loss is to Division 4 Goodrich, who is still rolling in the playoffs. Swan Valley’s only loss was by a 41-22 score to league rival Frankenmuth in a home conference game.