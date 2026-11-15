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Tucked Into Western Massachusetts, Yankee Candle Village Turns Christmas Shopping Into A Full Family Outing
By Jake Ashworth,4 days ago
Holiday shopping usually means crowded malls, long checkout lines, and kids asking when it will finally be over. In one small corner of Western Massachusetts, the script gets flipped completely. Families arrive planning to grab a few gifts and end up staying for hours, dipping candles, watching indoor snow fall,...