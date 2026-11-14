undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This Small Kentucky Airport Lets Your Family Watch Vintage History And Little Planes Take Off Together
By Natalie Garrison,4 days ago
A World War II B-25 Mitchell bomber can show up on a plain Saturday afternoon, right where families stand watching. That alone made me sit up. This little airfield ranks among the oldest continually operating airports in the world. Its historic building carries art deco style, plus walls of old photos and aviation stories.
5