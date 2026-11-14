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11 Georgia Towns Where Autumn Scenery And Small Town Charm Come Together
By Dan Marlow,4 days ago
Georgia had a gold rush roughly two decades before California made the idea famous. I learned that fact and immediately started daydreaming about a long fall road trip. Then the surprises kept coming, like one small town perched beside a dramatic gorge nearly 1,000 feet deep. Another one holds Guinness World Records for its zip line canopy tour.
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