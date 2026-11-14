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Jockey’s Ridge Holds The Tallest Living Sand Dune On The East Coast
By Delaney Brooks,4 days ago
A mountain made of sand sits right in the middle of a busy beach town on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It does not stay still, either. The wind pushes it around a little every single year, so the hill you climb today is not quite the same one your parents climbed years ago. Kids race up its slopes, kite flyers chase the breeze, and hang gliders float off its ridges like it is the most normal thing in the world.