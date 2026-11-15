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Marylanders Can’t Stop Arguing Over The Cheesesteak At This Unassuming Spot That Ruins All The Others
By Nora Stewart,4 days ago
Maryland has strong opinions about crab, Old Bay, and which way to drive around the Beltway. Lately, one more debate has joined the list, and it starts with a sandwich. In Elkridge, a small shop with two tiny tables keeps drawing lines to the door, and people leave either swearing it beats Philadelphia or arguing about the bread.
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