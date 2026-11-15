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Grain-Free Peanut Butter Sweet Potato Blondies [high-protein + no added sugar]
4 days ago
These grain-free peanut butter sweet potato blondies are soft, chewy, protein-packed, and made with just 5 simple ingredients. An easy, healthy dessert!. If you love peanut butter desserts, these Grain-Free Peanut Butter Sweet Potato Blondies are about to become a new favorite! They’re soft, chewy, naturally moist, and packed with peanut butter flavor in every bite. Even better, they’re made with just a handful of simple ingredients and have a boost of protein thanks to peanut butter protein powder.