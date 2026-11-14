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Rotary’s 9th Annual Soup & Sip Draws Crowd to Support Kent County Public Schools Drama & Theatre Program
By Steve Atkinson,4 days ago
Chestertown, MD – Perfect autumn weather set the stage for the Chestertown Rotary Club’s 9th Annual Soup & Sip Crab Soup Competition on October 10 at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club. Community members and visitors alike gathered to sample some of the region’s finest crab soups and wines while supporting a great cause.
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