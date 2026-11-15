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Chablais European Windows & Doors
By Period Homes Magazine,4 days ago
Chablais European Windows & Doors supplies custom European-made windows and doors for historic and luxury homes, with fine materials and authentic details. Supplier of custom European windows and doors for historic and high-end homes across the US. True French casements with a working cremone bolt or espagnolette, simulated double hung windows for historic districts, tilt and turn windows, lift and slide doors and custom entry doors. Solid wood (mahogany, oak, teak and more), wood with aluminum, bronze or copper cladding, steel, and solid bronze and brass. Divided lites, restoration glass and special shapes. Every window is made in Europe for the project, with shop drawings done with the architect.