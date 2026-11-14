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No. 7 Alabama survives a sloppy 21-6 win over Vanderbilt behind Keelon Russell
By TERESA M. WALKER, Associated Press,4 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alabama had backup quarterback Austin Mack preparing all week to start at Vanderbilt with Keelon Russell limited by his injured ankle. Turns out Russell is a bit of a quick healer. Russell threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 7 Alabama beat Vanderbilt 21-6 on Saturday in an ugly […]