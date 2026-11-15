undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Saturday college football scoreboard
By Luke Randle,4 days ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (Heartland News) - SEMO football got it done on the road Saturday, defeating Charleston Southern 43-17. In his second career start, Chance Wilson threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns, with the Redhawks rushing attack combining for 182 yards and two scores. A fifth touchdown came courtesy of Nehemiah Scott, who picked a ball off and returned it for a score.