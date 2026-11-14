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New Orleans port sues to get control of tanker that crashed into cruise ship on Mississippi River
By JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press,4 days ago
Just hours after a tanker in New Orleans lost its steering and slammed into a docked river cruise boat, the city’s port sued to make sure federal investigators can seize the vessel that is owned by a subsidiary of a Chinese company. All 197 passengers and crew on the American Heritage cruise ship survived Friday […]