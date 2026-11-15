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After 40 Years, Scientists Finally Detect Evidence of an Almost Impossible Particle Decay
By University of Manchester,4 days ago
Evidence of a rare particle decay fits physics’ best theory, giving scientists a new way to test whether our understanding of matter leaves something out. After more than 40 years of searching, physicists have found the first evidence of a particle decay predicted to occur only about once in every 10 billion beauty particles. The signal, recorded by the upgraded LHCb experiment at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC), offers a way to look for undiscovered particles through the influence they might have on that exceptionally unlikely event.