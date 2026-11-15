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Doyel Cockrill III’s 22 points help Nicholls State defeat Louisiana Tech 71-68
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Doyel Cockrill III had 22 points in Nicholls State’s 71-68 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night. Cockrill shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Colonels (2-2). AJ Dent Jr. scored 18 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. Cameron Simpson had 12 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range).