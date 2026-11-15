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Kerem Konan has 16 points, 10 rebounds in Duquesne’s 71-58 victory against Binghamton
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kerem Konan’s 16 points and 10 rebounds helped Duquesne defeat Binghamton 71-58 on Saturday. Izaiah Pasha scored 15 points, going 5 of 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Dukes (4-0). Yoav Berman shot 2 for 8 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.