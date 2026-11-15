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Man accused of killing sister claims he did it because she was possessed: prosecutors
By WKRC,4 days ago
MALDEN, Mass. (WKRC) — A Massachusetts man accused of killing his sister said he did it because she believed she was possessed by demons, said prosecutors. Per CBS Boston, authorities were called to an Airbnb rental in Malden Thursday after receiving a report that a woman had committed suicide and still had the knife in her hand. At the scene, police found 38-year-old Kenia Noel dead, in a pool of blood, with knife wounds to her neck.