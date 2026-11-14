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Man killed by tiger during TikTok stunt, say police
By WKRC,4 days ago
LAHORE, Pakistan (WKRC) — A tiger fatally mauled a 19-year-old man during a TikTok stunt gone wrong, police in Pakistan said. In a translated X post, Lahore Police said the incident occurred when the man visited a farmhouse to make a TikTok video on Thursday and a tiger on the property got "out of control" in the man's presence. Police said the victim was an employee at that farm.