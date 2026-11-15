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Furnish’s 21 points lead Oral Roberts over Oklahoma City 82-39
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Cal Furnish’s 21 points helped Oral Roberts defeat Oklahoma City 82-39 on Saturday. Furnish also contributed five assists for the Golden Eagles (2-2). Luke Gray scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 8 from the free-throw line, and added nine rebounds. Connor Dow had nine points and finished 4 of 6 from the floor.