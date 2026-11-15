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Alexa Thompson and Api du Libaire Take US Equestrian Open CCI4*-S, Phillips Extends Lead in CCI4*-L at TerraNova
By Edited Press Release,4 days ago
Cross-country took center stage on Saturday at The Event at TerraNova (Myakka City, FL), as FEI competitors tackled the venue’s expansive tracks and tested their horses’ bravery, stamina, and athleticism. Alec Lochore’s three- and four-star courses affected the leaderboard across several divisions. While some horse-and-rider combinations climbed significantly...