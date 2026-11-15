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25 Sports High School Saturday- State Volleyball, State Swimming, and Quarterfinals football highlights
By Jim Mattson,4 days ago
PEORIA (25News Now) -Tri-Valley finishes 2nd in Class 2A Volleyball. Illini Bluffs takes 3rd place in 1A Volleyball. Peoria Notre Dame sophomore Kamryn Gardiner wins the 100 Fly swimming state title. Heyworth advances to the State Final Four in football. Normal Community, Normal West, Morton and El Paso-Gridley all see...