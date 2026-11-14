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Ginskey Catches Four Touchdowns as Football Defeats Macalester 33-7 in Regular Season Finale
3 days ago
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Gustavus Adolphus College football team traveled to Saint Paul on Saturday afternoon to take on Macalester College in their regular season finale. Jacob Ginskey caught a record-tying four touchdowns through the air as the defense held the Scots without an offensive touchdown on their way to a 33-7 victory. Gustavus finishes the regular season with a 7-3 overall record and a 6-3 mark in the MIAC.