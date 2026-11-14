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Significant Changes To Tonight’s GCW Card Due To Travel Issues
By zerepwrestling,4 days ago
Card is subject to change. Major changes have been made to tonight’s Game Changer Wrestling’s Missoula card due to travel issues from yesterday’s FAA freeze. Atticus Cogar (scheduled to face Nate Webb), Vipress (scheduled to face Marcus Mathers), Nate Webb (scheduled to face Atticus Cogar), Billie Starkz (scheduled to face Alec Price), Nick Gage (scheduled to face Thomas Shire) and KJ Orso (scheduled to face 1 Called Manders) were all unable to make today’s event.