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Chaotic Wrestling 11/13/2026 Breaking Point Results
By scott44mitchell,4 days ago
Chaotic Wrestling 11/13/2026 Breaking Point results from Game Time Sports/Fitness in Lowell, MA. The event was recorded and posted on the Chaotic Wrestling YouTube channel. Chaotic Wrestling Tag Team Championships: The Breadwinners (Patrick Wheatman & Cash McGuiness) (c) def. Star Struck (Anthony Greene & Channing Thomas) to retain the Chaotic Wrestling Tag Team Championships.