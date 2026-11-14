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Wonder Boys drop season-finale at No. 2 Harding
12 days ago
SEARCY, Ark. – The Arkansas Tech football team concluded its 2026 season on the road at consensus nationally-ranked No. 2 Harding on Saturday afternoon. Harding would beat Tech by a score of 70-10. After Harding won the toss and elected to receive, the Wonder Boys' defense forced a three-and-out on the opening possession and then went for it on 4th-and-1 from their own 39-yardline on the ensuing possession, but failed to convert. The Bisons then scored the game's first points seven plays later.